Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 9,503 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Main International ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Main International ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Main International ETF

In other Main International ETF news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Main International ETF news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About Main International ETF

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

