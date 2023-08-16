Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 9,503 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
Main International ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.
Main International ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Main International ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
About Main International ETF
The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Main International ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.