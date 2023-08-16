Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.53

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.53 and traded as high as C$136.09. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$135.00, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

