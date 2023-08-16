Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 322417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 EPS for the current year.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

