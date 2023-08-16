Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Marathon Petroleum worth $250,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

