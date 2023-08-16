Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.36. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

