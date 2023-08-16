Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,224 shares of company stock worth $11,625,402. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

