Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

