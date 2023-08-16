Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL opened at $1,494.94 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,399.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,349.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

