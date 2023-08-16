Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.98) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.85) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 72,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.