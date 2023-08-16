Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Gifford Fong Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Gifford Fong Associates lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $374.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

