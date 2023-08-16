Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $461,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

