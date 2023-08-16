Mcashchain Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mcashchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05782858 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

