Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. CWM LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.