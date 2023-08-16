Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,127 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 3.1% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NFG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 53,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,584. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.