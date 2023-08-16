Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.6% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 191.43%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

