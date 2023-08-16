Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.3% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 1,903,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

