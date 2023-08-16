Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 107 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

HSY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.62. 173,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,907. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.