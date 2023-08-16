Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 153 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.36. 399,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,791. The stock has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

