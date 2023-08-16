Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.16 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 5,523,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,305,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

