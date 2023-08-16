Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.29. 494,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

