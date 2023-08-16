Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 275,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $225.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.