Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 200 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 655,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,942. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

