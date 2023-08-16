Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 92 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TMO traded down $6.22 on Wednesday, hitting $528.21. 197,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,034. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.33 and a 200-day moving average of $546.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.