Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,552 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,800. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.93 and a 200 day moving average of $327.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

