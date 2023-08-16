Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 576 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 51,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $160.84. 236,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,889. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.