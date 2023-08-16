Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

MMSI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,471. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

