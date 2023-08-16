Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 242.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,574,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,199,232. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $762.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

