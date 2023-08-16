Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,875,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,517,000 after buying an additional 114,046 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1,642.1% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 279.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 912,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,312,000 after buying an additional 671,725 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $298.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160,936. The firm has a market cap of $769.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

