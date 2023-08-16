Metal (MTL) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $79.33 million and $36.94 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.