MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and approximately $91,034.34 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

