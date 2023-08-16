Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,031. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Methanex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Methanex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Methanex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.