MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $14.82 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $66.21 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $14.82 or 0.00050773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,200.11 or 1.00011301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.96172859 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,436,664.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.