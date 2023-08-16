MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $148,436.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,789.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $793,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,710 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $228,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

