Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,190. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

