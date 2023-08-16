Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Stories

