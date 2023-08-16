Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71.58

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

