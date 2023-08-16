Mina One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.38 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $431.92 million and $14.38 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,063,708,733 coins and its circulating supply is 951,471,948 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,063,511,452.8400393 with 951,099,843.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.47656122 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,002,023.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.