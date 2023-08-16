Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.28% of Waters worth $51,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $285.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

