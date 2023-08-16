Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.18 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FI opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.