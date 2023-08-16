Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $56.74 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $56,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,895 shares of company stock worth $114,723,184. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

