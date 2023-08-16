Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $60.77 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Workday worth $60,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $204.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

