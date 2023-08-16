Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,981 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $49,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

