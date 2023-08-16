Mizuho Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $15.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKTX

Nkarta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.