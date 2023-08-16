MOBOX Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $53.88 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,065,176 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.