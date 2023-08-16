Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 6,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

