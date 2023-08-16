Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.82

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 127116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Mondee Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $499.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mondee news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mondee by 3,415.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

