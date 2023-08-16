Morgan Stanley Boosts Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 115

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 107 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.62) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

