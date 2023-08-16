Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Splunk worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 129,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

