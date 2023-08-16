Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 220,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 28,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 152,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

