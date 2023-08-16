Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $521.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.